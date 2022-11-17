UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor

Hendon Hooker is one of the semifinalists for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.
Colton Kuban handed Hooker a drawing he made the day before in his class at Hardin Valley...
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday.

The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.

All semifinalists have demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship. The award, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.

On top of his superb play on the field, Hooker has been a role model to many young athletes and has used his platform to spread his faith, co-authoring a children’s book with his brother Alston titled, “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes”. Hooker is on track to earn his master’s degree in agricultural leadership after securing his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Virginia Tech prior to coming to Tennessee.

Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and the winner will be announced at an award ceremony in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 23, 2023.

The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle.

