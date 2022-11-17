Young-Williams Animal Center sees influx of donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food.

The shelter received more than 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and more than 162,000 ounces of wet pet food, shelter representatives told WVLT News.

In addition, the shelter also got hundreds of toys, treat bags and linens.

Those interested in donating further can do so here.

