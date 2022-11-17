Young-Williams Animal Center sees influx of donations

Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food.
Young-Williams sees massive influx of donations
Young-Williams sees massive influx of donations(Young-Williams)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food.

The shelter received more than 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and more than 162,000 ounces of wet pet food, shelter representatives told WVLT News.

In addition, the shelter also got hundreds of toys, treat bags and linens.

Those interested in donating further can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

Latest News

UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Goodwill
Goodwill offers digital training for formerly incarcerated
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some milder days, but increasing clouds to rain around...
More sunshine today but colder air sticks around for a bit