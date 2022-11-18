Apartment residents displaced due to longer than expected renovation time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking.

Resident Connie Wykle said she and her 8-year-old nephew had to vacate three times while the low-income complex was getting a facelift for the first time in several decades. She said heavy debris from the construction, plumbing issues and no heat inside her apartment forced them to find somewhere to sleep for the night.

“It got 28 degrees the next morning, I mean it’s really cold,” said Wykle. “We slept in in the living room. I called the apartment complex Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, also the emergency maintenance line to no avail still, to this day, I haven’t gotten a telephone call back.”

On Thursday, Webb said she was not notified, or aware, of any tenants being without heat. She did, however, say they’re correcting plumbing issues and what was expected to only be three days to finish renovations per unit can now take up to three weeks.

“When you get inside a unit and you’re pulling out walls and you get behind and you get to see all those hidden gems and things,” said Webb. “You know, sometimes it can take a little bit longer while all of us are learning and getting acclimated and getting into a groove.”

A handful of residents shared their concerns and complaints around not having been accommodated for having to leave their apartments. Webb said they’re footing the bill for temporary lodging for residents, but many tenants said the cash eventually runs out, sending them to stay with family.

“In the beginning, we were offering the friends and family incentive to households to house themselves for the first few days, because they were only three days out initially, and the temperatures were a lot warmer at that time,” Webb said. “So, heat was not required. But now, we are offering lodging for the duration of each person’s renovation process.”

It could take up to a year for all units to be fully renovated.

For anyone trying to reach the property management company, you can contact 865-482-3800.

