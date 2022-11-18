Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire

Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire.
Fire truck lights
Fire truck lights(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste, located at 1855 Ridge Road, Friday morning.

Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire.

“Firefighters made a quick attack on the fire and kept fire from spreading into any adjacent buildings,” officials said in a release. “Fire Agencies remained on the scene throughout the morning hours to extinguish hot spots before returning in service.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
Crews close westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway after multi-vehicle crash.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather

Latest News

Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning
After some cold days, Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some milder temperatures, but...
More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder
Marques Smith, 21
Man arrested after being found with stolen law enforcement weapon, equipment: police
One hurt following I-40 E crash
Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East