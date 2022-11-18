Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste, located at 1855 Ridge Road, Friday morning.

Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire.

“Firefighters made a quick attack on the fire and kept fire from spreading into any adjacent buildings,” officials said in a release. “Fire Agencies remained on the scene throughout the morning hours to extinguish hot spots before returning in service.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.