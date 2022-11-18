Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East

The crash happened early Friday morning near West Hills and Papermill
One hurt following I-40 E crash
One hurt following I-40 E crash(TDOT Smartway)
By William Dowling
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill.

Crews shut down the interstate as the driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to UT Medical center with serious injuries.

A few lanes were reopened as crews cleaned up diesel fuel on the interstate.

