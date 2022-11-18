Jefferson Co. woman charged after mother dies in hospital, police say

Elizabeth Rollins is currently held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.
Elizabeth Rollins is currently held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.

Investigators responded to her home on Clevenger Road in New Market and arrested the woman’s daughter, Elizabeth Ann Rollins. She was charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

After the arrest, the medical staff informed officials that Sylvia Rollins had died. Her body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, according to JCSO.

Elizabeth Rollins is currently being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible in the case, pending autopsy results, officials said.

