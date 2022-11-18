Knox County Health Department offering free diabetes prevention course

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is offering a free program for people who live or work in Knox County to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

“Prediabetes is very, very common but most people don’t know they have it. So we have a program that helps people prevent type 2 diabetes,” said Kaela McIver with the Knox County Health Department.

“People don’t often realize that it’s entirely preventable. You can prevent it by making healthy lifestyle changes,” she said.

The program is 12 months long and is online. It’s for people who live or work in Knox County. Limited spots are available. You can fill out a short survey to see if you qualify.

“Finding things that fit with your routine, lifestyle and your preferences is the bulk of what this program talks about.”

