Knox County Health Department offering free diabetes prevention course

Prediabetes is very common and most people don’t know they have it.
Prediabetes is very common and most people don’t know they have it.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is offering a free program for people who live or work in Knox County to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

“Prediabetes is very, very common but most people don’t know they have it. So we have a program that helps people prevent type 2 diabetes,” said Kaela McIver with the Knox County Health Department.

“People don’t often realize that it’s entirely preventable. You can prevent it by making healthy lifestyle changes,” she said.

The program is 12 months long and is online. It’s for people who live or work in Knox County. Limited spots are available. You can fill out a short survey to see if you qualify.

“Finding things that fit with your routine, lifestyle and your preferences is the bulk of what this program talks about.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
Crews close westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway after multi-vehicle crash.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather

Latest News

National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
Winter weather in the Smokies
Sevier Solid Waste fire
Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire
Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning
After some cold days, Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some milder temperatures, but...
More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder