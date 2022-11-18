Ky. family who lost child collecting toys for Ky. Children’s Hospital patients

Ky. family who lost child collecting toys for Ky. Children’s Hospital patients
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The unthinkable became reality for a central Kentucky couple. Their newborn baby girl, Harper, lived only a few hours before she died. Months later, the couple is still grieving, but now they are starting to heal.

James and Cassandra Reed welcomed their beautiful baby girl Harper Reign into the world. For the Reeds, this little 6-pound, two-ounce, sweetheart brought instant joy.

“I went into labor on September 11th and we were all very excited of course, it was time for us to have our baby girl,” Cassandra said.

Unfortunately, that happiness lasted only 19 hours.

“On September 12th, we did lose her at 8:38 a.m.,” Cassandra said.

A tragic loss. Now, two months later, the family is still grieving. However, the healing process has begun by giving back in Harper’s name. Tragedy turns into joy.

“We don’t get to spend time with our daughter this Christmas, so we want to give that joy and positivity to other families,” Cassandra said.

Cassandra and her sister Madison Becraft will gather toys for kids who will spend Christmas at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

“It makes me feel like I have a part in Harper’s life, you know,” Madison said. “Helping with other kids getting toys.”

Cassandra has a donation toy box at her job and she says it’s full to the brim. Every time she gets a gift, she says emotions overflow.

“Overwhelmed, I wish I didn’t have to remember my daughter that way,” Cassandra said. “But the fact that people are just coming and helping want to make it a memory for my daughter, it overwhelms me.”

Harper Reign won’t have a Christmas, but Cassandra believes her baby girl is here in spirit and she’ll make it a good Christmas for other kids.

The Reed family will set up a toy donation at Bargain Hunt in Winchester, starting tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New toys only are requested as they’ll be handed out Christmas morning at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Here are the ways to contribute

