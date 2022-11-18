Man arrested after being found with stolen law enforcement weapon, equipment: police

A Knoxville man was arrested after being found with several stolen weapons and equipment from Tennessee law enforcement agencies, a report states.
Marques Smith, 21
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after being found with several stolen weapons and equipment from Tennessee law enforcement agencies during a parole check, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Marques Smith, 21, was the subject of a parole check-in on Wednesday. While checking on him, officers allegedly found in his bedroom five stolen firearms. Among those was a Colt M4 stolen from the Knoxville Police Department and a ballistic vest stolen from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the report said.

Smith was also reportedly under the influence when officers arrived at the home. He was charged with possession, theft of property and five counts of theft of firearms.

