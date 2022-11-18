More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine sticks around for several days, but temperatures stay well below average through the weekend. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cold air settles in, with a low of 26 degrees. It’s a frosty cold one, with a clear sky and little to no wind.

Friday stays mostly sunny, but the winds increase. We have a southwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph this afternoon, which helps to push the high up a bit to 47 degrees in Knoxville, BUT it also makes us all feel colder.

Scattered clouds pass through tonight, but we’re still around 29 degrees, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds exit early, for a mostly sunny day Saturday, and a high of 45 degrees. The wind gusts pick up to 20 mph at times Saturday as well, so it can feel colder.

The clouds that were here early Saturday spread out over South Carolina later in the day, so it’s a mostly cloudy I’m All Vol forecast. Temperatures are also milder in Columbia, with a temperature still near 50 degrees for that 7 PM kickoff.

I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

Sunday starts in the mid 20s and only warms to the low 40s, with a sunny view.

Monday to Tuesday, highs tick back to the 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds Tuesday to Wednesday, with a stray shower possible midweek.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are monitoring rain to return by the of Thanksgiving week. As of now, it’s look spotty on Thanksgiving day, but increasing late into the overnight hours. With scattered rain showers lingering into Friday, and then just beyond the 8-day forecast, we still see some change to snowfall in the higher elevations.

