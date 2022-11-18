Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway

By Whitney Turner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:24 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway are closed as crews investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened early Friday around 1:40 a.m. just south of the exit for Kingston Pike. As of 3:15 a.m., crews remain on scene.

No word on when westbound lanes will reopen. Eastbound traffic on the parkway is not impacted.

WVLT is working to learn more information about the crash, including if there are any reported injuries.

