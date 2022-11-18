Notable games in the TSSAA state quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This late in the season, every game East Tennessee teams play in are considered ‘notable’. The game fans in Anderson County have been hoping for all season is finally here and it’s our Playoff Friday game of the week. The Mavericks get a chance to prove themselves when they kick off against fellow state title hopeful Greeneville on Friday night.

ANDERSON COUNTY (12-0) vs. GREENEVILLE (12-0)

In the second round of the playoffs, Anderson County beat Elizabethton for a second time this season, a feat that’s difficult to accomplish. Now, the Mavericks turn their attention to an undefeated Greeneville squad that has shut out five opponents and only allowed a single touchdown in three other games. Anderson County’s quarterback Walker Martinez has 48 touchdowns to his name this season. He will have to surpass 50 to have a shot at beating a Greeneville team that averages six touchdowns per game.

POWELL (10-2) vs. OAK RIDGE (7-5)

In the final week of the regular season, Oak Ridge went on the road to beat Campbell County, 41-6. That victory locked up a first-round home playoff game for the Wildcats, who have now rattled off three wins in a row (the team’s first win streak all season). Oak Ridge takes that win streak to Emory Road for a quarterfinal matchup with defending 5A state champion Powell. The Panthers are on a winning streak of their own, rattling off ten straight victories dating back to Sept. 2. The wins coincided with the return of an injured Jordyn Potts, who left early in the first game of the Panthers’ season. Expect the senior quarterback to be a big part of this contest.

MARYVILLE (9-3) vs. SCIENCE HILL (8-4)

Just like the Powell-Oak Ridge game, this is a rematch of a mid-season game. Maryville beat Science Hill, 42-14 in week six. Expect this time around to be closer as Maryville will be without the services of Virginia running back commit Noah Vaughn. Gage Ladue has stepped into that role in a huge way and will be relied on to carry the load again Friday. Science Hill put up more than 400 rushing yards on Farragut a week ago, so look for Jason Manaker and Caleb Graham to be disruptive at the line of scrimmage for Maryville’s defense.

WEBB (10-0) vs. LIPSCOMB ACADEMY (11-0)

In a perfect world, this would be the state title game in Division II-AA. It likely features the two best teams in the state with a legendary coach in David Meske matching wits with NFL veteran Trent Dilfer, who coaches the defending state champion Mustangs. Lipscomb hasn’t really been tested yet this season and has coasted to an 11-0 record. The Mustangs outscored their last two opponents 147-13. Webb will need a special night from its unique group of playmakers. Charlie Robinson, Markeis Barrett and Shavar Young will be leaned on heavily to keep pace with a nationally-ranked Lipscomb squad.

