Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but we stay well below average

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy as sunshine will be abundant, but you’ll want to grab the coat before heading out as we remain some 10-15 degrees below average. Winds will be a factor as well with wind gust 20-30 mph for our Saturday with even colder temperatures arriving Sunday before a warm up arrives for much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds linger throughout the evening and into the overnight and that will help to keep temperatures a few degrees warmer for Saturday morning. It will still be cold however as lows fall into the middle and upper 20s. Sunshine will be around to start the day and at least give it a warmer feel as it will be a slow climb throughout the day.

It will be a cool one for the Vols game in South Carolina (WVLT)

High temperatures top out in the middle 40s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds in the higher elevations. Winds will be a little gusty from time to time with gust of 20-30 mph throughout the day making it feel more like the lower 30s at times. Make sure to keep the coat handy as some of the coldest temperatures of the year arrive Sunday and Monday morning with lower 20s.

It'll be cold, but nice weather to decorate with all of the sunshine (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday afternoon looks to be even cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thankfully sunshine is a big part of the weekend and will make for the perfect time to head out and put the Christmas lights up, but you’ll need to keep the coats on to do so. Warmer weather is on the way as we turn more seasonable with middle 50s by the middle of next week.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Thanksgiving Day and into Black Friday with the next cold front. We’ll keep an eye out as cold air rushes in behind the front and could produce some snow for the higher elevations.

Temperatures slowly begin to warm heading into next week (WVLT)

