Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday.

36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock.

Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence.

His bond remains at $1 million.

Police said, on October 30, Byrd was driving a pickup truck on KY-229. He collided with Officer Medlock’s cruiser just before 1 a.m. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a preliminary hearing, a Kentucky State Police trooper testified Byrd was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officials also said Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Troopers said Byrd smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had trouble walking.

“I immediately could smell strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. His eyes were very glassy and bloodshot. He was kind of stumbling, his weight would come down on our arms and we would have to help hold him up,” Trooper Steve Walker said.

Byrd is expected to be back in court on November 28 at 9 a.m.

