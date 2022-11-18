Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday.

36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock.

Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence.

His bond remains at $1 million.

Police said, on October 30, Byrd was driving a pickup truck on KY-229. He collided with Officer Medlock’s cruiser just before 1 a.m. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a preliminary hearing, a Kentucky State Police trooper testified Byrd was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officials also said Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Troopers said Byrd smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had trouble walking.

“I immediately could smell strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. His eyes were very glassy and bloodshot. He was kind of stumbling, his weight would come down on our arms and we would have to help hold him up,” Trooper Steve Walker said.

Byrd is expected to be back in court on November 28 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Crews close westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway after multi-vehicle crash.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
Winter weather in the Smokies
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

I'm All Vol Forecast
Sunny and cool Saturday
The inmate was last seen traveling on Highway 58 in Roane County.
Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker
Maryville football
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals
West vs. Daniel Boone
West vs. Daniel Boone
Inmate Ricky Lynn Burnette
Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker