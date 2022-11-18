Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday that life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is cruel and unusual punishment, making it unconstitutional.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday that life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is cruel and unusual punishment, making it unconstitutional.

The ruling comes from a Knox County case where in which Tyler Booker was convicted of felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. In a close ruling, the court did not change Booker’s 60-year life sentence ruling but will offer him a parole hearing after he has served between 25 and 36 years.

Tennessee’s automatic 51 to 60-year life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders is an outlier in the nation; it is the only state to have a mandatory sentence of more than 50 years for a juvenile offense.

In almost half of the states, juvenile offenders are eligible for release or sentenced to 25 years or less. Even more states allow release eligibility after 35 years.

Justice Jeff Bivins and Chief Justice Roger Page dissented from the ruling, saying, in their opinion, constitutional violations should be deffered to the legislative branch.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
Crews close westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway after multi-vehicle crash.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather

Latest News

It will be a cool one for the Vols game in South Carolina
Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but we stay well below average
Gavin Noe
Notable games in the TSSAA state quarterfinals
Sevier Solid Waste fire
Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire
National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
Winter weather in the Smokies