Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice.

The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around.

“This is the best time in the world to see the Smokies for sure. You see so many different things you don’t see during the summertime. You know, for me as a historian you get to see the chimneys, the places people used to live, cemeteries,” said Ranger Brad Free.

There can be a huge difference in the weather from Gatlinburg to what’s happening at Newfound Gap.

“In the higher elevations you can actually drop 20 degrees going from the Gatlinburg at the top of the mountain, it might be sunshine down low and you might have, you know, six or seven inches of snow in the higher elevations,” said Free.

Free said before your winter hike you’ll need to be prepared with water, food, a light, layers of clothing and even paper maps.

“It’s old fashioned, but maps are awesome. Always take a map,” he said.

The biggest snow Free remembers is the blizzard of 1993. He’s seen repeated snows where you’ll have feet of snow piled up, making a drive and a hike much more difficult.

“Well you do have to have graders, if they’re taking the snow off the road a lot of times, but you know, it can build up. What’s so bad about it is you have the ice underneath it,” said Free.

On average, the Smokies throughout the winter season will see around five feet of snow. As it stands, the blizzard of ‘93 is the largest, burying Mt. LeConte under 60 inches of snow.

