Winterfest underway in Sevierville

New visitor experiences are coming to Winterfest.
The light show will add a second location at Soaky Mountain Water Park in late November.
The light show will add a second location at Soaky Mountain Water Park in late November.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Winterfest is underway with more from the all new Shadrack experience at Soaky Mountain Waterpark and extra skating at Wilderness at the Smokies.

The new experience lets you pretend you’re the character in a book.

“Supersize storybook adventure. It’s a different experience than what we’ve done before. Different things come through making you a lot smaller, a lot smaller leaves and everything around us a lot bigger,” said Kenneth Bostic with Shadrack’s. “And as you go through, I just have different stories that kind of get told to you.”

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the show that’s set to open Nov. 25.

A family favorite is back at Wilderness at the Smokies where you can ice skate through the season.

“The rink is installed in our wave pool and it takes up 3,200 square feet of this way, or a tradition,” said MJ Overton, with Wilderness at the Smokies. “This is our fifth season that we’ve had it and we’ve realized that it’s got to happen every year. But not just that we’re trying to add new stuff every year.”

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, a DJ will crank up the music and the s’mores are on the fire.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is in its final season at Smokies Stadium.

“We still have this at the stadium that we’ve done for the last 13 years. But this experience is different. It’s not like any of our other shows.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee

Latest News

Gusts pick up Friday afternoon
Breezy, sunny, and chilly Friday ahead
Apartment residents displaced in motels due to longer than expected renovation time
Apartment residents displaced due to longer than expected renovation time
Tenn. attorneys general join 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for...
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Gametime Academy in Meridian, Idaho is honoring the 13 US service members killed in Kabul by...
Youth baseball team from Idaho honors SSG Ryan Knauss and others killed in Kabul