Winterfest underway in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Winterfest is underway with more from the all new Shadrack experience at Soaky Mountain Waterpark and extra skating at Wilderness at the Smokies.

The new experience lets you pretend you’re the character in a book.

“Supersize storybook adventure. It’s a different experience than what we’ve done before. Different things come through making you a lot smaller, a lot smaller leaves and everything around us a lot bigger,” said Kenneth Bostic with Shadrack’s. “And as you go through, I just have different stories that kind of get told to you.”

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the show that’s set to open Nov. 25.

A family favorite is back at Wilderness at the Smokies where you can ice skate through the season.

“The rink is installed in our wave pool and it takes up 3,200 square feet of this way, or a tradition,” said MJ Overton, with Wilderness at the Smokies. “This is our fifth season that we’ve had it and we’ve realized that it’s got to happen every year. But not just that we’re trying to add new stuff every year.”

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, a DJ will crank up the music and the s’mores are on the fire.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is in its final season at Smokies Stadium.

“We still have this at the stadium that we’ve done for the last 13 years. But this experience is different. It’s not like any of our other shows.”

