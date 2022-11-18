Youth baseball team from Idaho honors SSG Ryan Knauss and others killed in Kabul

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than one year since 13 U.S. service members died in Afghanistan during a bombing at the Kabul airport, but people from all over the country are paying their respects still to this day.

Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, a Gibbs High School graduate, was among the 13 killed that day in August of 2021.

More than 1,700 miles away in Meridian, Idaho outside of Boise, there’s a youth baseball team that’s decided to pay tribute to those 13 men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice. Gametime Academy coach CJ Burgess decided to have each of their 13 players wear a jersey with the name of one of those 13 on the back of it when the team travels to play in a tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.

“The biggest thing for me is for them to gain the knowledge of what other people do in the background that they don’t see or hear on a daily basis that affords them the opportunity to get to do what they do,” said Burgess.

Evan McDaniel was the player selected to wear the jersey with the name “Ryan Knauss” stitched on the back of it.

Coach Burgess, an Air Force veteran with 23 years of active service, has been wanting to do this for years but felt it was the right time now as this 12 and under team enters middle school with the hopes of these stories resonating more with them. Along with wearing a jersey, Burgess has also assigned each player homework.

“They each need to come up with a two or three minute presentation on who they’re representing, where they’re from, what they did,” said Burgess.

When McDaniel started researching, he immediately felt the gravity of what his team was doing.

“I just felt like I was representing the ways that he helped save our country and I felt like, it just felt really good,” said McDaniel as he described the feeling of putting the jersey on.

As the 11-year-old researched more, his family came across WVLT articles surrounding Knauss and reached out to see if we could share their story with Ryan’s family.

“We continue to be blessed by so many from so far away. Ryan never was able to visit Idaho or Las Vegas, so we are honored that Evan will carry his name there. A big thank you to this team from Meridian, Idaho for teaching that freedom should be cherished and treasured and at times comes at a huge cost. Good luck in the tournament and God Bless,” said Ryan’s dad Greg Knauss.

