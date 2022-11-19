Biden administration asks congress to use budget to assist EKY flood victims

The White House office of management and budget formally sent the proposal -- which includes money for Puerto Rico, Florida and Kentucky -- Friday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Biden administration is requesting congress include $100 million dollars in its end-of-the-year supplemental budget, to help Eastern Kentucky’s recovery from devastating flooding.

The White House office of management and budget formally sent the proposal -- which includes money for Puerto Rico, Florida and Kentucky -- Friday.

Congress has until December 16, to pass appropriations to keep the government functioning and avoid a shutdown.

The money will be used to help the state’s agricultural producers because much of their low-lying farmland was destroyed in the flooding.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

