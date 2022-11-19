A colder afternoon for Sunday, before warmer weather returns next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep those Winter coats handy as we head into Sunday as we get off to one of the coldest starts we’ve seen in several months. Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the weekend and even into the new work week, but changes are arriving just in time for Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight as clouds continue to clear with calming winds and that is setting up a cold start to Sunday morning. Many areas are waking up in the lower 20s for Sunday morning with a few teens the farther north you live. Thankfully it will be a mostly sunny start and will make it feel just a little warmer as you head out the door.

Even with ample amounts of sunshine temperatures are slow to climb through the afternoon with highs remaining some 15 degrees below average. Temperatures top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the afternoon, so you’ll want to keep the coat handy throughout the day. Thankfully winds aren’t as strong for Sunday and the feels like temperatures will be pretty close to the actual temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you are hoping for some warmer weather we have a little bit of that in the forecast as well with temperatures rebounding closer to average as we head into the middle portion of next week. Highs reach the lower 50s starting Monday and climbing into the middle to upper 50s by Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day still features more clouds and a few showers later in the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Showers linger into Friday as well with the next cold front arriving and if the cold air is able to catch up with the moisture a little wintry weather is possible for a few of us. That’s something we’ll monitor closely through the next few days and keep you updated on throughout the week.

Warmer weather arrives just in time for Thanksgiving (WVLT)

