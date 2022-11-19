LIVE THREAD: Vols look for 4th straight win over S. Carolina

Playoff Push Continues for 5th ranked Vols in Palmetto State
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holding steady at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Tennessee will look to continue its winning ways this Saturday in an SEC east clash against South Carolina at a sold-out Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

A win would lock up the first 10-win season for the Volunteers since 2007 and the program’s first season with 10 regular-season victories since 2003.

1ST QUARTER

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
Winter weather in the Smokies
The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Crews close westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway after multi-vehicle crash.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

PARADISE ISLAND, BS - November 19, 2022 - Forward Rickea Jackson #2 of the Tennessee Lady...
No.11 Lady Vols open play in Bahamas with impressive win
Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and one East Tennessee church is making sure families...
‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday
Temperatures remain colder for Sunday afternoon
A colder afternoon for Sunday, before warmer weather returns next week
I'm All Vol Forecast
Sunny and cool Saturday