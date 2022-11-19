Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker

By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate worker, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker. While on the job, he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger single cab truck with Tennessee tag 021BFVH and fled the scene, Jones said.

Brunette should be considered armed and dangerous because the maintenance employee had two personal handguns inside the truck when it was stolen, according to Jones.

The inmate was last seen traveling on Highway 58 in Roane County, the release stated. He is wanted for felony escape and motor vehicle theft.

Those with information are urged to call Monroe County Dispatch at 423-442-4357 or dial 911.

