No.11 Lady Vols open play in Bahamas with impressive win

Tennessee routs Rutgers 94-54 at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
PARADISE ISLAND, BS - November 19, 2022 - Forward Rickea Jackson #2 of the Tennessee Lady...
PARADISE ISLAND, BS - November 19, 2022 - Forward Rickea Jackson #2 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics(Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics | Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee took a commanding victory in its first game at the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis, defeating Rutgers, 94-54, in Imperial Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Vols (2-2) shot a sizzling 53 percent from the floor, including 48 percent from behind the arc.

The team was led by senior forward Rickea Jackson who poured in 26 points on 11-of-12 shooting while grabbing six boards in only 20 minutes of duty.

Senior guards Jordan Horston and Jasmine Powell were also in double figures with 12 each, as well as redshirt-sophomore Marta Suárez who finished with 10. Powell and Suárez led UT with eight assists and seven rebounds, respectively.

All active players on UT’s bench saw the floor against Rutgers, combining for 37 points and 23 rebounds. Suárez led that effort with 10 points and seven boards, while Karoline Striplin scored her first points of the season and finished with six.

Tennessee was explosive offensively against the Scarlet Knights, posting three double-digit scoring streaks of 11-0 and 10-0 in the second quarter and a 22-0 run in the third. Entering today’s match, UT had yet to post a double-digit run during the 2022-23 season.

The Lady Vols will be back in action at noon Sunday, facing the winner of the UCLA and South Dakota State game. The game will be streamed on FloHoops and can also be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations.

