Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville chapter of the nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they get about seven weekly calls requesting beds because kids are sleeping on the floor.

On Delrose Drive in Knoxville, there’s a family who has benefitted from the service.

“We have at least one or two kids sleeping on the floor,” said Kattie Nunamaker.

Nunamaker’s family of five isn’t why they need additional beds in their home; it’s due to the people they help bring in. Currently, they have a couple who just had a child and a high schooler who has challenges back home staying with them.

“I’ve been there myself; I grew up in a very low-income family, and we were sleeping on palettes most of the time,” said Nunamaker as she explained why she’s compelled to open her doors to others.

Although always willing to help, Nunamaker said that as more people stay at the home, it presents a challenge regarding sleeping arrangements. Because of this, they sent in an application to SHP to have them build new beds for them free of charge.

A week ago, volunteers came to their home and brought two beds, bedding and pillows at no cost to Nunamaker.

“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders because now I don’t have to tell the next kids that they only may need to stay a week or two; no, I don’t have a bed for you. Now I can say come on in, we’ll make it,” said Nunamaker.

In the nonprofit’s four years of operation in East Tennessee, they’ve given away more than 900 beds to people in need.

If you feel you’d qualify for the help, you can apply to get free beds by following this link, although volunteers warn there may be a waitlist.

