UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

Source: CNN/ZELENSKY TELEGRAM VIDEO/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY VIA AFPTV/TELEGRAM/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY/TELEGRAM/KYRLO TYMOSCHENKO/DEPUTY HEAD OF THE PRESIDENT´S OFFICE/
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”

Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting in Kyiv and said “we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

“Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he said on Telegram. His post gave no other details.

The video Zelenskyy posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks.

World leaders responded after a missile landed in Poland during Russian attacks on Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, NATO TV, UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES, TELEGRAM, TVN POLAND)

Sunak tweeted: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa.”

The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid a welter of ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, though when he was U.K. Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defense spending.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Crews close westbound lanes of Pellissippi Parkway after multi-vehicle crash.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
Winter weather in the Smokies
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House
I'm All Vol Forecast
Sunny and cool Saturday
The inmate was last seen traveling on Highway 58 in Roane County.
Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker