We’ve got a chilly day ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds around this morning, but it’s a frosty cold start with temperatures int he 20s across the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of frost leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon and the sunshine will stick around. That’s helpful because winds will pull what it feels like outside back down into the 30s for many.

Highs on Saturday will be near 44 in Knoxville to 40 in Crossville.

I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

Tonight, we’re staying dry with a low temperature of 25 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday afternoon looks to be even cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thankfully sunshine is a big part of the weekend and will make for the perfect time to head out and put the Christmas lights up, but you’ll need to keep the coats on to do so. Warmer weather is on the way as we turn more seasonable with middle 50s by the middle of next week.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Thanksgiving Day and into Black Friday with the next cold front. We’ll keep an eye out as cold air rushes in behind the front and could produce some snow for the higher elevations.

