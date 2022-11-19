What do Black Friday deals do to your mind?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases, but the day can also cause consumer depression for some people, according to Bob DuBois.

Bob DuBois, a psychology lecturer at the University of Tennessee, said Black Friday deals cause people to seek out things that will make them happy and then quickly discover that it wasn’t enough to keep them happy.

A psychological concept is called, ”the hedonic treadmill.”

“I buy a new iPhone 13 and feel awesome - on top of the world - and then the new model comes out and I feel less than,” DuBois said.

According to Chain Store Age, Tennessee is the seventh most obsessed state in the country about Black Friday deals. The company examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in Black Friday.

Discount advertising is displayed at a near empty J.C. Penney on Black Friday, at the Glendale Galleria Mall in Glendale, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. While Black Friday has a strong hold on Americans' imaginations as a day of crazed shopping, it has lost stature over the last decade as stores opened on Thanksgiving and shopping shifted to Amazon and other online retailers. (Richard Vogel | AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Kristy Archuleta, a financial therapist, says Black Friday also gives people consumer depression and the feeling of being overwhelmed.

“We see this all the time where people overspend, didn’t quite have a plan in terms of what they were going to do,” Archuleta said.

The holiday season can account for 20% or more of annual sales for many retailers, according to The Balance.

The fear of missing out on those deals can also cause anxiety. According to DuBois, some businesses may try to get you to spend more by providing shoppers with lowball offers for items they intend to lose money on.

Archuleta says deep breathing exercises, calming your mind and preparing yourself mentally for the Black Friday deal won’t happen can help you manage the stress.

“Have a plan to walk away, to go do something different, whatever it takes for you to create success for yourself and maintain those boundaries,” Archuleta said.

