Woman arrested after shooting at officer, police say

Maleka Isom, in custody for shooting at officer
Maleka Isom, in custody for shooting at officer(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in custody after shooting at an officer according to police.

The shooting happened at the Raines Station Precinct on Friday at 12:20 p.m.

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle at the Walgreens on S. Third and Raines Rd. The officer decided to follow the vehicle after it pulled off from the lot, according to police.

While following the car, the officer lost sight of the vehicle. He was able to locate the vehicle again on Wellwood St. where he then called for another officer to come make a traffic stop. The vehicle then pulled into Raines Station Precinct and began to fire several shots at the officer according to police.

Another officer was able to assist, he saw a woman hanging from the vehicle’s window as she was shooting. The officer stopped the shooter and put all three occupants into custody.

The shooter was identified as 44-year-old, Maleka Isom. She now faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Isom has a bond set at $15,000.

