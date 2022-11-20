1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating

By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.

The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died. He has not been successfully identified at this time, officials said.

Now, investigators are searching for the car that fled the scene. While it hasn’t been positively identified, officials said they have reason to believe the suspect vehicle could possibly be a Hyundai sedan that should have visible front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online here. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

