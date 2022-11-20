A cold night ahead, but warmer weather slowly returns this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder nights continue to stick around to start the week, but warmer weather will slowly work its way back into the region. We’ll be closer to average moving through the week and by the time we hit Thanksgiving Day we are looking at temperatures closer to 60 degrees, but that will come at the price with a few showers as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another cold night is in store for the region as we fall back into the lower 20s for most locations with teens across the Plateau and Southeastern Kentucky with clear skies and calm winds. Thankfully sunshine will be returning to start the day on Monday, but you’ll need to heavy coats as you head off to work and the bus stop in the morning.

Mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game as we head into Monday afternoon as temperatures slowly begin to climb. This will be the start of a warming trend we are expecting for Thanksgiving week as highs Monday top out in the lower 50s. It will be the perfect afternoon to get out and decorate for Christmas or if you are planning on traveling to friends or family for Thanksgiving.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds begin to work their way in for Tuesday from the south and that could provide a few showers in the mountains during the afternoon, but most of us stay very quiet. Highs will slowly climb into the middle and upper 50s by Wednesday with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, we are looking at rain chances returning late Thanksgiving Day and into the overnight and lasting into Friday morning.

Something we’ll have to watch is the timing of the front as well as when the moisture leaves as cold air rushes in. The mountains could see some snow showers late Friday into Saturday and depending on the timing will dictate if any snow falls outside of the high country.

Warmer weather is on the way, before rain arrives late Thursday (WVLT)

