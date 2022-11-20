Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives

Kroger and other grocery stores are giving customers deals and making premade items to help families celebrate Thanksgiving.
You’ll want to make sure you are properly prepping this year’s meal to prevent anyone from...
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price.

Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps.

“I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and they give you affordable prices for people who struggle,” Bash said.

Grocery stores like Kroger and Food City are making premade items so some people can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and friends enjoying Thanksgiving dinner. At Kroger, $121.61 can get you all the essential items to feed a family of six, like turkey, mashed potatoes and apple pie.

The following restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, allowing some people to skip cooking entirely.

  • Calhoun’s
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Copper Cellar West
  • Oliver Royale
  • Corner 16
  • Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

Hannah Hodges, a shopper in Knoxville, said the servers working during the holiday are being selfless and helping create special memories for people.

“I think it like makes a community of the people who are being served and then the servers who are giving up their Thanksgiving, and I think that they’re really grateful for it,” Hodges said.

More information on Kroger’s deals is available online.

