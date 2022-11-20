Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season.

Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.

Lights will depict bears, camping, the balloon festival and attractions like the old mill, jeeps and even bigfoot, giving guests a local twist to their holiday spirit.

In addition to the light show, a new Christmas Village will be opening right beside the new attraction. Visitors will be able to shop from vendors, take a break at food trucks to enjoy kettle corn and hot chocolate and take pictures with the giant Christmas tree.

The most exciting part? On the weekends, Santa will make an appearance! Saint Nicholas will be sitting on his distinctive Smoky Mountain chair, custom-made by Tennessee native chainsaw artist Bubba Daniel, which is sure to make holiday photos memorable.

Kim Mitchell, the director of tourism for the Blount Partnership, said she looked forward to the event.

“Townsend is a beautiful place to visit in the winter with stunning scenery and ample activities, and with the light show, we want to offer a fun holiday event while sharing what the area has to offer this time of year,” said Mitchell. “We’re excited to now have Smoky Mountain Lights join the list of high-caliber entertainment that also celebrates the area’s heritage.”

The Smoky Mountain Lights attraction begins on Nov. 25 and lasts until Jan. 1. It opens at 5:00 p.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m. each day.

Each car will have to pay $25 to drive through the lights.

