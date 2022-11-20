Lady Vols fall to UCLA, 80-63

Tennessee will play in Monday’s third-place game against the Gonzaga-Marquette loser.
Lady Vol basketball
Lady Vol basketball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee’s Lady Vols suffered a loss on Sunday in the semifinal round of the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis, falling 80-63 to an undefeated UCLA squad.

Rickea Jackson scored 14 points but made just 2 of 9 shots for Tennessee, according to AP. The Lady Vols trailed by 17 midway through the second quarter and never got closer than eight after the opening minute of the second half.

The loss was a jarring follow-up to their Saturday win against Rutgers, which left coach Kellie Harper pleased with her team’s energy along with attention to defense and rebounding, AP reported.

UCLA shot 43.5% overall and finished with a 41-30 rebounding advantage. Tennessee shot 38.5%.

Now, UCLA will move to Monday’s championship game to face the Gonzaga-Marquette winner, while Tennessee will play in Monday’s third-place game against the Gonzaga-Marquette loser.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Park Service reports 13.33" of snow on the ground at Newfound Gap inside Great Smoky...
Winter weather in the Smokies
Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM
Vols suffer second setback of season after upset loss at South Carolina
Maryville football
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals

Latest News

Temperatures slowly climb for Monday afternoon
A cold night ahead, but warmer weather slowly returns this week
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker leaves South Carolina game with non-contact leg injury
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Vols drop 4 spots in AP college football poll after upset loss