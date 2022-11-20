Lady Vols fall to UCLA, 80-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee’s Lady Vols suffered a loss on Sunday in the semifinal round of the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis, falling 80-63 to an undefeated UCLA squad.

Rickea Jackson scored 14 points but made just 2 of 9 shots for Tennessee, according to AP. The Lady Vols trailed by 17 midway through the second quarter and never got closer than eight after the opening minute of the second half.

The loss was a jarring follow-up to their Saturday win against Rutgers, which left coach Kellie Harper pleased with her team’s energy along with attention to defense and rebounding, AP reported.

UCLA shot 43.5% overall and finished with a 41-30 rebounding advantage. Tennessee shot 38.5%.

Now, UCLA will move to Monday’s championship game to face the Gonzaga-Marquette winner, while Tennessee will play in Monday’s third-place game against the Gonzaga-Marquette loser.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.