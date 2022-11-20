Sunny and cold Sunday ahead, tracking some rain for Thanksgiving week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is another cold day across East Tennessee, and feeling even colder at times this afternoon. Temperatures are slightly warmer this week with more clouds and some rain around Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out in the low to mid-20s this morning, so bundle up! We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but only warm up to about 41 degrees this afternoon. Areas along the Plateau will likely only top out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon from the north, which could make it feel a few degrees colder this afternoon.

Those clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid-20s! The sunshine continues Monday with warmer temperatures. Highs look to get near 52 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll hang onto those mid to upper 50s for highs throughout Thanksgiving week with a few chances for rain. A few stray mountaintop showers are possible Tuesday, but the rest of us will stay dry.

For Thanksgiving, highs are near 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Showers look to arrive later in the day, mainly around dinner time. A better coverage in those showers arrive overnight Thursday into Black Friday. A few mountaintop snow showers are possible early and then we’ll dry out throughout the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are keeping highs in the 50s next weekend and potentially tracking a better shot of rain late Sunday into early next week.

