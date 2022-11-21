Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a little girl who is missing out of Robertson County.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has enlisted TBI in the search for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer, who was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be with her non-custodial grandmother, 45-year-old Amy Meyer. Amy is wanted by the RCSO for kidnapping and custodial interference.
Aurora was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TBI or RCSO at 615-384-4911.
