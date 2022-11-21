Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a one-day pop-up clinic in Coalfield to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need.

The clinic will be set up at Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road on Dec. 3.

Services will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescription, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams, officials said. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

According to a release, patients will be provided care on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will open on Friday, Dec. 2, at midnight, while clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. the following day.

Officials said they encourage people who would like services to arrive early. Due to time retrains, patients should also be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, a spokesperson said.

Services provided by RAM will be free. An ID will not be required, a spokesperson said.

Visit the RAM website for more information about future pop-up clinics or volunteering.

