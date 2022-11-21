Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield

Services provided by RAM will be free.
Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic
Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a one-day pop-up clinic in Coalfield to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need.

The clinic will be set up at Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road on Dec. 3.

Services will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescription, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams, officials said. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

According to a release, patients will be provided care on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will open on Friday, Dec. 2, at midnight, while clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. the following day.

Officials said they encourage people who would like services to arrive early. Due to time retrains, patients should also be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, a spokesperson said.

Services provided by RAM will be free. An ID will not be required, a spokesperson said.

Visit the RAM website for more information about future pop-up clinics or volunteering.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Vols drop 4 spots in AP college football poll after upset loss
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker leaves South Carolina game with torn ACL

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and a change to a few showers ahead.
Gradually warming this week, ahead of another cold front’s rain
(Source: CNN)
Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates
Downtown Knoxville’s Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt has returned to businesses.
Holiday events coming to downtown Knoxville
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say