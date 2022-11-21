Getting warmer before rain arrives late Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to warm up this week ahead of rain arriving later Thanksgiving night. The rain really arrives by Black Friday and sticks around into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few more clouds pass through our area tonight, with a light breeze, we’re still dropping to around 29 degrees.

A few clouds begin to work their way in at times Tuesday, but a shower is really only possible in the mountains. The high temperature ticks up even more, back to seasonable, at 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered clouds linger Tuesday night, with a low of 32 degrees by Wednesday morning, then we’ll see more sunshine and have a warmer high of 61 degrees!

Thanksgiving day starts out in the upper 30s, with more clouds throughout the day, we’re still on the warmer side with a high of 62 degrees. A spotty rain shower is possible, with more rain moving in Thursday night into Friday. We’re still seeing a 60% coverage through Friday morning, then more scattered rain and times through Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain continues Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Those showers linger overnight Saturday into Sunday. Spotty mountain snowfall is possible in the higher elevations Saturday if temperatures get cool enough. The weekend’s rainy weather is fluid right now, so keep that in mind when making plans.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

