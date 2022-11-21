Gradually warming this week, ahead of another cold front’s rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The afternoons are gradually warming this week, but that’s with a cold front on the way. We’re tracking late week rain and a change to spotty snowfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another frosty cold morning, with a clear sky. We’re starting the day in the mid teens in the higher elevations and low 20s in the Valley, with Knoxville around 21 degrees to start the day.

Thankfully, sunshine is here and temperatures are bumped up with more clouds moving just to our south. This leaves us mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees.

A few more clouds pass through our area tonight, with a light breeze, we’re still dropping to around 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds begin to work their way in at times Tuesday, but it’s shower is really only possible in the mountains. The high temperature ticks up even more, back to seasonable, at 57 degrees.

Scattered clouds linger Tuesday night, with a low of 32 degrees by Wednesday morning, then we’ll see more sunshine and have a warmer high of 61 degrees!

Thanksgiving day starts out in the upper 30s, with more clouds throughout the day, we’re still on the warmer side with a high of 60 degrees. A spotty rain shower is possible, with more rain moving in Thursday night into Friday. We’re still seeing a 60% coverage through Friday morning, then more scattered rain and times through Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures tick down in that rain and then continue to cool to the upper 40s Saturday, with a few showers leftover. That’s why the higher elevations could see spotty snowfall, but it’s spotty rain showers in the lower elevations.

