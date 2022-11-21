Holiday events coming to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holiday cheer is on its way to downtown Knoxville! There’s going to be plenty to do once the festivities kick off on Nov. 25.

This year will mark the seventh annual Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Several elves are hiding all around downtown Knoxville inside businesses. Families who want to try and find them all can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center. The first 5,000 people to pick up a pass at either location will earn a holiday stamp!

Those who find elves at 20 or more locations can return to Mass General Store to register for prizes.

“It’s the most wonderful time of year in Downtown Knoxville,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “We invite everyone to enjoy the magic of this season and our historic city center. Skate, search for Santa’s elves, snack and sip on peppermint treats and stock up on gifts, all while making priceless memories.”

Additionally, families can drop off letters to Santa in a specially painted mailbox in Market Square or go ice skating at the Knoxville Holidays on Ice open-air rink, also in Market Square. The rink is set to be open seven days a week starting Nov. 25.

Those interested in learning more can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.