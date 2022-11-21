Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are working to stay open as nearby school districts close due to illness.

Claiborne County Schools moved to virtual learning Monday, and Morgan County Schools and Jefferson County Schools closed completely.

KCS has seen sickness across the board, but the number of students and teachers out has improved.

“Our number one thing is for them to learn, so we’ll monitor that. But to date, we haven’t reached a critical place where that decision needs to be made yet,” said Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk.

During the pandemic, KCS was able to evaluate illness on a school-by-school basis. Now, sickness is looked at district-wide.

“District-wide, the numbers are pretty good, so it does seem to be specific pockets and communities with illness,” said board member, Betsy Henderson, District 6.

KCS are given two virtual days per semester and eight inclement weather days that can also be used for sickness.

The district is focused on keeping schools open, according to the superintendent.

