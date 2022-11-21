Ky. police chief writes open letter to community after death of officer

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department Chief Travis Dotson wrote a letter to the community following the death of Officer Logan Medlock.
In his letter, he thanked the community for the support shown to the London Police Department.
Medlock was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Sunday, Oct. 30.
His funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 4. where numerous police officers paid their respects to one of their own.
You can read Chief Dotson’s letter below:
