Ky. police chief writes open letter to community after death of officer

“We all have felt the outpouring of love and support shown to the police department after the loss of Officer Logan Medlock. His family has felt it as well. Thanks to everyone from all over the country who have called or sent letters of condolences. It means so much. We are saving all the letters and notes to give to his family.

The tremendous amount of support from our brethren in law enforcement helped us get through the difficult funeral. All the people lining the streets for the funeral procession, which stretched for seven miles, was a heartwarming tribute to a young man who died serving his community.

Logan always wanted to be a police officer, following in the footsteps of his father, Randy. He got to follow his dream for only a short period, but he made an impact. The last thing he said when he left the police department on that fateful night was that he was going to look for drunk drivers, something he was very good at. He died doing what he loved.

The senseless tragedy is why the last few weeks have been filled with sorrow for his loss as well as anger for the way he was killed. We’ve had to confront our own mortality. But like Logan, we all want to be a part of this noble profession and understand the risks. He’d want us to be brave and strong, for each other as well as for his family. We will always be here for Randy, his mother Donna, wife Courtney, son Brantley and all the Medlock family.

It will be impossible to single out and thank everyone for their support. This is a note of thanks to so many people and agencies who have provided comfort during this trying time. The London Police Department and the Medlock family appreciate the support. We will need it throughout the coming weeks and months as we mourn the loss of one of our own.”