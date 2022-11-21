Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The arrest happened around 1:00 a.m. on Westland Drive. According to the report, officers were dispatched to check out a suspicious person at a nearby Weigel’s. They reportedly made contact with Tyson Randall, 41, who was sitting in his car in the parking lot with a child in the passenger seat.

“Mr. Randall seemed disoriented as I asked him for his identification,” the report states.

While speaking to Randall, officers allegedly found a spoon with white powder believed to be heroin on the floorboard of the truck. According to the report, Randall was also unsteady on his feet and had glassy, watery eyes and was slurring his speech.

Officers also reportedly found an open bottle of Fireball whiskey in Randall’s car.

Randall was charged with driving under the influence and possession.

