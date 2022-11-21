Missing 2-year-old girl found safe, grandmother in custody

Aurora Meyer, age 2.
Aurora Meyer, age 2.(TBI)
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The little girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found safe and her grandmother was arrested on Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI reported that 2-year-old Auror Meyer was located in White House and she is safe. Her non-custodial grandmother, Amy Jo Meyer, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) enlisted TBI in the search for 2-year-old Aurora early Monday morning after she went missing on Sunday and Amy was wanted by the RCSO for taking her.

