Tree removal to close some lanes near Smoky Mountains park

The work will begin Nov. 28.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists traveling on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge may encounter delays for a few days starting later this month.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said tree removal crews will temporarily close lanes along the Spur, but the road will remain open.

The work will begin Nov. 28 and continue through Dec. 1, the park said.

The single-lane closures will be in effect from about 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Crews are starting with the northbound section, then moving to the southbound section.

More information is available at the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.

