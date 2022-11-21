USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season.
USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
The positions offer starting pay from $17.32 - $19.50 per hour and could turn into a long-term career in the Postal Service.
Interested? Visit one of the job fairs being held:
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Knoxville P&DC, 1237 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville TN 37950
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Hiring CCA/MHA
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Lenoir Carrier Annex, 501 Adessa Parkway, Suite 240, Lenoir City, TN 37772
- 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Hiring RCA/ARC
- Gallatin Post Office, 380 Maple St., Gallatin, TN 37066
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
- Hiring RCA/ARC
- Nashville P&DC, 525 Royal Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37229
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
- Hiring CCA/MHA
USPS employees must meet the following requirements:
- Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
- Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment.
- Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
- Must provide recent employment history.
- Must have a safe driving record (if applying for a driving position).
Interested individuals can learn more or apply online here.
