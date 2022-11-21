USPS hiring ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season.

USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).

The positions offer starting pay from $17.32 - $19.50 per hour and could turn into a long-term career in the Postal Service.

Interested? Visit one of the job fairs being held:

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Knoxville P&DC, 1237 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville TN 37950 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST Hiring CCA/MHA



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Lenoir Carrier Annex, 501 Adessa Parkway, Suite 240, Lenoir City, TN 37772 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST Hiring RCA/ARC

Gallatin Post Office, 380 Maple St., Gallatin, TN 37066 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST Hiring RCA/ARC

Nashville P&DC, 525 Royal Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37229 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST Hiring CCA/MHA



USPS employees must meet the following requirements:

Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment.

Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.

Must provide recent employment history.

Must have a safe driving record (if applying for a driving position).

Interested individuals can learn more or apply online here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.