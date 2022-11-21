USPS hiring ahead of holiday season

The positions offer starting pay from $17.32 - $19.50 per hour.
USPS
USPS(MGN)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season.

USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).

Interested? Visit one of the job fairs being held:

Tuesday, Nov. 29

  • Knoxville P&DC, 1237 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville TN 37950
    • 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
    • Hiring CCA/MHA

Wednesday, Nov. 30

  • Lenoir Carrier Annex, 501 Adessa Parkway, Suite 240, Lenoir City, TN 37772
    • 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
    • Hiring RCA/ARC
  • Gallatin Post Office, 380 Maple St., Gallatin, TN 37066
    • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
    • Hiring RCA/ARC
  • Nashville P&DC, 525 Royal Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37229
    • 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
    • Hiring CCA/MHA

USPS employees must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
  • Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment.
  • Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
  • Must provide recent employment history.
  • Must have a safe driving record (if applying for a driving position).

Interested individuals can learn more or apply online here.

