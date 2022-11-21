Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests visiting Zoo Knoxville will eligible for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich soon!

Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Knoxville area will offer a free sandwich via the restaurant’s app if guests visit from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

“We look forward to treating our guests visiting Zoo Knoxville to a free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich,” said Marshall Wilkins, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Turkey Creek and Chick-fil-A Kingston Overlook. “Stop by our local zoo to visit thousands of exotic animals and later enjoy a delicious menu item on us!”

The promotion is only valid through the app. To claim the offer, guests can open the app at Zoo Knoxville and redeem the reward at Knoxville-area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Limit one per person, per account. Find a Chick-Fil-A in your area here.

