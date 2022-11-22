51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say

Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.(Jo Naylor / CC BY 2.0)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancee’s daughter while she showered.

Police charged 51-year-old Eric V. Walker with unlawful photography.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday to a home in Nashville after Walker’s fiancee said she found a video recording of her daughter in the shower on Walker’s phone, according to an affidavit.

The video shows Walker’s cell phone was positioned under the home’s bathroom door crack and pointed toward the shower, WSMV reported.

The woman’s daughter reviewed the recording and confirmed it was her in the shower, police said.

Police did not reveal the ages of the fiancee or the daughter.

Walker was arrested and has since been released, police said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
Police officer interferes with traffic stop
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home

Latest News

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Nice Wednesday ahead
Enjoy the sunshine and warmth Wednesday before the clouds and rain arrives