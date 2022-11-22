Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
Police officer interferes with traffic stop
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home

Latest News

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Nice Wednesday ahead
Enjoy the sunshine and warmth Wednesday before the clouds and rain arrives