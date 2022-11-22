Back to seasonable today with more warmth ahead of rain

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks batches of rain moving through at times after Thanksgiving.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to warm up this week, so you might want to get outside and maybe do some outdoor decorating ahead of rain arriving late Thanksgiving.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning area-wide, but temperatures vary as cold air sinks into some of our area lower elevations. A little more wind, and more warmth headed this way, reaches our area higher elevations first this morning. The Valley starts out around 27 degrees, with some closer to 30 degrees for a morning low in the higher spots.

A few clouds begin to work their way in at times today, especially through midday, with a stray shower possible, mainly along the South Valley to the mountains.
Then we’ll get back to a mostly sunny view, and a high of 57 degrees, which is right at normal! Scattered clouds return this evening, and a stray shower is possible in the mountains.

We’re back to a clear sky tonight, and a frosty cold low of 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warming trend continues for the next two days. Wednesday is a mostly sunny day, with a high of 63 degrees.

Thanksgiving day starts out in the mid 30s, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy view. But, we’re still on the warmer side with a high of 65 degrees. A spotty rain shower is possible in the late afternoon to evening, with more rain moving in Thursday night into Friday. We’re still seeing a 60% coverage through Friday morning, then more scattered rain midday to spotty by Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain returns again Saturday afternoon, with a high in the low 50s. The timing is now more showers Saturday night, with only a stray mountaintop snow shower possible through Sunday morning. We’ll keep you updated on the latest timing on WVLT News! (Keep in mind, rain is like plugging in your destination into a GPS. As speed changes, the arrival time changes too!)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Police officer interferes with traffic stop
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home
Tyson Randall, 42
Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says

Latest News

Getting warmer this week
Getting warmer before rain arrives late Thanksgiving
More people are buying Christmas trees, and more are opting for the real thing.
Real or Fake: Which type of Christmas tree should you get?
Real or Fake: Which type of Christmas tree should you get?
Real or Fake: Which type of Christmas tree should you get?
Nice weather to decorate for Wednesday
Getting warmer before rain arrives late Thanksgiving