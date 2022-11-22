Back to seasonable today with more warmth ahead of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to warm up this week, so you might want to get outside and maybe do some outdoor decorating ahead of rain arriving late Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning area-wide, but temperatures vary as cold air sinks into some of our area lower elevations. A little more wind, and more warmth headed this way, reaches our area higher elevations first this morning. The Valley starts out around 27 degrees, with some closer to 30 degrees for a morning low in the higher spots.

A few clouds begin to work their way in at times today, especially through midday, with a stray shower possible, mainly along the South Valley to the mountains.

Then we’ll get back to a mostly sunny view, and a high of 57 degrees, which is right at normal! Scattered clouds return this evening, and a stray shower is possible in the mountains.

We’re back to a clear sky tonight, and a frosty cold low of 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warming trend continues for the next two days. Wednesday is a mostly sunny day, with a high of 63 degrees.

Thanksgiving day starts out in the mid 30s, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy view. But, we’re still on the warmer side with a high of 65 degrees. A spotty rain shower is possible in the late afternoon to evening, with more rain moving in Thursday night into Friday. We’re still seeing a 60% coverage through Friday morning, then more scattered rain midday to spotty by Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain returns again Saturday afternoon, with a high in the low 50s. The timing is now more showers Saturday night, with only a stray mountaintop snow shower possible through Sunday morning. We’ll keep you updated on the latest timing on WVLT News! (Keep in mind, rain is like plugging in your destination into a GPS. As speed changes, the arrival time changes too!)

