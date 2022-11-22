Enjoy the sunshine and warmth Wednesday before the clouds and rain arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We continue to warm up over the next few days with rain arriving late Thanksgiving into Black Friday. We’ll see another shot of rain for the weekend as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re back to a clear sky tonight and a frosty cold low of 29 degrees.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! We will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 63 degrees. Enjoy it before the clouds and rain arrive to end the week and linger into the weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thanksgiving day starts out in the mid-30s, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy view. But, we’re still on the warmer side with a high of 65 degrees. A spotty rain shower is possible in the late afternoon to evening, with more rain moving in Thursday night into Friday. We’re still seeing a 60% coverage through Friday morning, then more scattered rain midday to spotty by Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain returns again Saturday afternoon, with a high in the low 50s. The timing is now more showers Saturday afternoon to evening, with only a stray mountaintop snow shower possible through Sunday morning. Temperatures remain in the mid-50s this weekend. We’ll dry out to start the week with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

